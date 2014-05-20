3B Todd Frazier crushed a two-run homer in the top of the 15th inning to break a 2-2 tie and lift the Reds to a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday. “It’s crazy how the game goes. You’re 0-for-3 and you get three more at bats in extra innings and you go 3-for-3, so it was like a whole new game. I got a ball up, elevated and tried to drive it,” Frazier said.

RHP Mike Leake pitched into the seventh inning for the ninth time in a row this year Monday. He gave up just one run in 6 2/3 innings but was not involved in the decision as the Reds beat the Nationals 4-3 in 15 innings.

OF Chris Heisey, who is from Lancaster, Pa., about two hours from Washington, got the start Monday in left field. He had three hits, including two doubles, and drew a walk.

1B Joey Votto missed his fourth game in a row with a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee, and he remained in Cincinnati, according to manager Bryan Price. Will Votto have to go on the disabled list? “We have not made that decision right now,” Price said before Monday’s game. “He has a lot of soreness.”

OF Ryan Ludwick did not start Monday, and he struck out as an 11th-inning pinch hitter. He leads the Reds with 35 starts in left. “He will be right back there tomorrow,” manager Bryan Price said Monday.

C Devin Mesoraco was used at cleanup Monday at Nationals Park, and he went 0-for-6 in the 15-inning game. “He is our hottest guy,” manager Bryan Price said before the game. “He is squaring the ball, he is driving the ball. He is hitting the ball hard. We have to take advantage of the hottest bat on our club right now.” Mesoraco began the game on a 27-for-54 surge.