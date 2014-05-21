1B Joey Votto remained in Ohio as he missed his fifth game in a row with a distal quad strain in his left knee. He is hitting .182 in his last 16 games.

RHP Alfredo Simon will start the series finale on Wednesday against the Nationals. The Reds are 6-2 in his eight starts.

OF Jay Bruce (left knee) took part in batting practice and other drills at Nationals Park on Tuesday. “Most involved day I’ve had so far” since going on the DL May 6, he said. He is eligible to come off the DL on Wednesday for a day game with the Nationals.

RHP Johnny Cueto started for the Reds on Tuesday as he entered the game leading the majors with an ERA of 1.25. But in a rare bad outing he gave up eight runs (six earned) and hit two batters and absorbed the loss while going 5 1/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season in his 10th start. He had allowed just 10 runs (all earned) in his first nine starts. He gave up six hits Tuesday after allowing no more than five in his first nine starts. ”He lost command a little bit,“ Washington manager Matt Williams said of Cueto. ”He can reach back for 96 (mph) when he has to. We took advantage of a couple of mistakes early on and got to him in the last (sixth) inning.“ Said Reds’ manager Bryan Price: ”He was using all of his pitches. He was up today a bit and he wasn’t ahead as often. They laid off some good pitches. Today they really battled, they competed and made sure that he threw the ball over. And of course, the big inning was the knockout blow.