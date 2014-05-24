SS Zack Cozart’s season-high five-game hitting streak ended Friday. He has hits in seven of his past nine games. In his previous 19 appearances, Cozart had hit .319, including eight multi-hit games. “Zack has really done a nice job getting better pitches to hit,” manager Bryan Price said. “That’s been really encouraging, seeing Zack and the rest of the guys really competing with two strikes to extend at-bats.”

CF Billy Hamilton stole two bases on Friday night against St. Louis Cardinals C Yadier Molina, who hadn’t allowed a steal since April 21. It was the second multi-steal game against Molina for Hamilton, who also recorded two steals on April 9.

INF/OF Donald Lutz was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Lutz hit .360 with six homers and 16 RBIs at Double-A Pensacola, but just .200 with a homer and three RBIs since being promoted to Triple-A on May 17. “He’s a young hitter,” manager Bryan Price said. “Look, he’s got power. He’s got speed. He’s got good youthful aggression and he brings all the right type of energy that we want to the ballpark.” Lutz is primarily an outfielder, but he will provide some depth at first base while Joey Votto is on the disabled list.

INF Neftali Soto was optioned to Triple-A Louisville after batting just .107 in 19 games. “We’ve had Neftali Soto pretty much sitting on the bench,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s had a small handful of starts and a few pinch-hit appearances, and it just wasn’t possible also to allow him to really be able to perform at all. It’s very difficult for a young player to come up and be a bench player.”

RF Jay Bruce made his first start Friday night since being reinstated from the disabled list on Wednesday, less than three weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Bruce batted cleanup and went 1-for-4 with a double. “I‘m happy to be healthy again,” he said.

LF Ryan Ludwick returned to the starting lineup Friday after missing three games with swelling in his left knee cap. “He could’ve played (in the series at Washington), it was just the amount of discomfort,” manager Bryan Price said. “The good news is the injury didn’t necessitate him being inactive. He was able to work in the cage. I think he’s a lot closer to 100 percent today.” He went 1-for-4 on Friday.

RHP Mat Latos will start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday in his first rehabilitation start. He’s expected to throw 50-60 pitches and, preferably, four innings. He’s expected to make three or four rehab appearances before being activated. “We’d like to see him get a chance to maybe potentially get into a fourth inning, but a lot of that will be dictated by his pitch efficiency,” manager Bryan Price said. “He should stay on an every-fifth-day schedule throughout the course of his rehab, which should be probably three, maybe four outings.”