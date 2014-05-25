RHP Mike Leake has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his nine starts heading in Sunday night’s series finale against St. Louis. “This year his slider has improved and he’s been able to use that more,” C Devin Mesoraco said. “We haven’t had to rely as much on his cutter. His stuff has definitely improved. He’s throwing cutters at 92-93 mph. He’s throwing fastballs at 93 mph. He can go right after guys with that kind of stuff.” Leake has pitched into hard luck this season, going 2-3 in nine outings despite a 2.91 ERA.

LHP Aroldis Chapman has been refining his changeup since spring training. “It’s a really good changeup,” said manager Bryan Price, who was Chapman’s pitching coach the past four seasons. “It’ll be a much more substantial pitch for those days when he’s a little more human with his velocity.” Chapman has four saves and 12 strikeouts in seven innings since being reinstated from the disabled list.

LHP Tony Cingrani wants to solidify his spot in the rotation before RHP Mat Latos comes off the disabled list, likely in June. On Saturday night, Cingrani allowed four earned runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings. “We’re going to be in a situation soon, if everybody’s healthy, where we’ll have six starters for five spots and we’ll have to make a decision,” manager Bryan Price said. “So that would benefit anybody, but, yeah, there’s no doubt that pitching well would benefit (Cingrani).”

1B Joey Votto said he believes he’ll be ready to rejoin the club by the time he’s eligible on May 31. “I‘m making pretty good progress,” said Votto, who has been out since May 16 with a knee/quad injury. “I‘m feeling better, making improvements. Honestly, I hope I‘m ready the second my stint is up. Hopefully, the first opportunity where I‘m ready to play, I’ll be up for it.” Votto was batting .257 with six homers and 12 RBI in 39 games before the injury.

INF Jack Hannahan suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery when he developed capsulitis (inflammation in his capsule). He won’t be able to throw again until early June, at the earliest. “I’ve had a little setback,” said Hannahan, a valuable utility infielder for the Reds last season. “It’s been a long, frustrating process. I have to start over, but at least this time things should progress a lot quicker.”