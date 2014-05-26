RHP Mike Leake was the recipient of little run support again Sunday. He left after six innings with the Reds trailing 2-0. Leake allowed two runs on seven hits with two walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. He threw 92 pitches, 62 for strikes. The Reds have scored just six runs in Leake’s past five starts. “I’ve just got to keep doing what I‘m doing,” Leake said. “I can’t control (run support). All I can control is what I throw. I’ve just got to keep plugging away.”

SS Zack Cozart was one of few Reds batters who solved Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright on Sunday, going 2-for-3. Cozart has hit safely in seven of eight games, batting .375 in that stretch.

LHP Sean Marshall has struggled since returning from the disabled list April 19, but Reds manager Bryan Price said there are few concerns about Marshall’s health, more so about his execution of pitches. “The good news is that he’s pain-free,” Price said. “He would, and we would have preferred a better result so far. He hasn’t gotten all the way back to being the guy we know. His stuff is a notch below what he’s used to having. He has to compete a little differently.”

RHP Mat Latos was pitch-efficient in his first rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. He allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He threw 49 pitches, 32 strikes, through his four innings. “The most important thing is how he feels (Monday),” Reds manager Bryan Price said. Latos is expected to make three rehab starts.