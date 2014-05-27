FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
May 28, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Todd Frazier hit a leadoff double in the eighth inning Monday to break up a perfect game by Los Angeles LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu. Frazier has hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games since April 29, batting .283 with five home runs and 17 RBIs during the stretch.

RHP Johnny Cueto gave up four runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings Monday, and he took his second consecutive loss. He is 1-5 in seven career starts against the Dodgers despite compiling a 3.19 ERA (15 earned runs in 42 1/3 innings). On the season, Cueto is 4-4 despite a 1.83 ERA that ranks fourth in the major leagues.

RHP Mat Latos made his first rehab start Sunday, giving up two runs on three hits in four innings for Triple-A Louisville. Latos, who struck out three and walked one, hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing right elbow and left knee surgeries during the offseason. Latos is expected to make two more starts at Louisville before the Reds re-evaluate him.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
