Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
May 29, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B/OF Donald Lutz went 2-for-4 with a double in his first start of the season. Manager Bryan Price was quite pleased with the 25-year-old’s performance.

RHP Alfredo Simon lasted just 3 2/3 innings in Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five runs on five hits with four walks (one intentional) and two strikeouts. Simon (6-3) gave up only one run in 14 2/3 innings in his previous two outings.

RHP Carlos Marmol agreed to a minor league deal with the Reds. The Miami Marlins released Marmol on May 19 after he recorded an 8.10 ERA in 15 appearances. He split last season between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, going a combined 2-4 with two saves and a 4.41 ERA. He recorded more than 30 saves for the Cubs in both 2010 and 2011.

C Devin Mesoraco hit a two-run homer off Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke on Tuesday night. It was Mesoraco’s sixth home run, but only his third hit in the past eight games.

RHP Mat Latos will make his second rehab start Friday for Triple-A Louisville against Columbus. Latos started his rehab assignment Sunday, when he gave up two runs on three hits in four innings for Louisville. Latos hasn’t pitched in the majors this season because he is recovering from right elbow and left knee surgeries.

