INF Todd Frazier had a good series against the Dodgers, going 2-for-4 with a pair of runs in Wednesday’s win. Frazier also broke up Hyun-Jin Ryu’s perfect game with a double in the eighth inning Monday night.

LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his fifth save in six chances with a perfect ninth inning Wednesday night. Chapman has allowed just two hits and struck out in 11 in six career innings against the Dodgers.

2B Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer off Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, helping the Reds earn a 3-2 victory Wednesday night. It was Phillips’ fourth home run and his first ever off Kershaw, against whom he has a .360 career batting average.

C/1B Brayan Pena is establishing himself as the best alternative at first base in the absence of injured Joey Votto. Pena, who has started seven of nine games at first since Votto went on the disabled list with a distal quad strain in his left knee, has a season-high six-game hitting streak after going 3-for-4 with a double against the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Entering the season, Pena had only four career appearances at first.