RHP J.J. Hoover gave up a run for the first time in his last seven appearances in a two-inning stint behind LHP Tony Cingrani on Thursday. Hoover stranded an inherited runner in the sixth inning but gave up a two-out run in the seventh. He is working back from a slow start and is 1-4 with a 5.82 ERA.

LHP Tony Cingrani gave up three runs and seven hits in a 4-0 loss to Arizona on Thursday, his fourth straight loss. Cingrani has given up 11 earned runs and 20 hits in his three starts since returning from the disabled list on May 18 after missing time with a shoulder strain. “I was just trying to get my rhythm going and build off each outing and try to find my groove,” Cingrani said. “I will hit it sooner or later.” His ERA has jumped from 3.34 to 4.01 in his last three games.

1B Joey Votto (knee) could take batting practice in Cincinnati on Friday, manager Bryan Price said, adding, ”that’s not sure thing, but it’s something that could happen. He is getting to the point that there is no concern that he is going to have any injury or setback. Votto is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, but there is no timetable for his return. “It’s as day-to-day as they come,” Price said. “The protocols moving ahead are undecided. We’re going to want Dr. (Wayne) Kremchek to sign off on his readiness.” Votto, out since May 21, is hitting .257 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 39 games.

1B Brayan Pena had two of the Reds’ three hits off Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter in a 4-0 loss Thursday, and he was robbed of a third hit when Arizona 2B Aaron Hill made a diving stop and throw on his hard grounder in the ninth inning. Today wasn’t our day,” said Pena, a catcher who played first base in 1B Joey Votto’s absence. “He was keeping the ball down. He was throwing a lot of strikes especially early in the count. That gave him some leverage to work on both sides of the plate. He really did a tremendous job. We are going to be OK. We trust each other. We know we are capable of pulling this together and that is what we are going to do.”

RHP Mat Latos, who has been on the disabled list all season recovering from offseason right elbow and left knee surgeries, is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Latos is expected to have three or four rehab starts before joining the Reds.