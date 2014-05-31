RHP Mike Leake gave up three earned runs in six innings Friday to get his first victory since April 15. It could have been more. He was 1-2 with a 2.16 in six May starts. He gave up 3, 2, 0, 1, 2, and 2 earned runs in the month. The bullpen failed to hold leads in two of his starts, leading to the winless month. Leake said he enjoyed competing against mentor and former teammate Arizona RHP Bronson Arroyo. “It was cool to face him,” Leake said. “A guy I’ve been buddies with. It’s always fun to face friends. You swing and miss at certain pitches and you laugh about it.”

1B Roger Bernadina was 2-for-3 with a single, double, RBI and run scored in his first career start at first base Friday, as the Reds mix-and-match while 1B Joey Votto is on the disabled list with a left knee injury. Bernadina was in the lineup because of his career success against RHP Bronson Arroyo, manager Bryan Price said, and Bernadina is now 9-for-13 against Arroyo in his career.

1B Joey Votto was scheduled to take batting practice in Cincinnati on Friday, manager Bryan Price said, although Price had not received a report on the session before the game. “He had two things to deal with, some soreness and a very significant strength deficit in his quad,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “We’ve gotten most of the pain out of his knee and the limitations that go with that and he’s really working on strength now.” Votto is eligible to return from the disabled list Saturday, but it appears unlikely that he will be ready.

C Devin Mesoraco figured he would get a first-pitch breaking ball in his second-inning at-bat with the bases loaded Friday, and he did, driving a grand slam home run into the left field seats for a 4-1 lead in a 6-4 victory over Arizona and former teammate RHP Bronson Arroyo. “I was aware that he likes to flip that easy breaking ball in there for a first-pitch strike, especially in situations where he really needs a strike,” Mesoraco said. “I wouldn’t say that I was looking for it, but I went up there with an idea that may be coming.” Mesoraco also homered in the ninth inning and had a career-high five RBIs.

RHP Mat Latos pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits while striking out three in his second rehab start for Triple-A Louisville. Latos walked two and left with a 3-0 lead after throwing 81 pitches. Latos, who underwent offseason elbow and knee surgeries, is expected to have one or two more rehab starts before being ready to join the Reds. He threw 49 pitches in his first rehab last Sunday. Latos won 14 games for the Reds in 2012 and 2013.