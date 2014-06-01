1B Joey Votto (knee) had no ill effects from his batting practice session at Great American Ball Park on Friday and, if he continues moving forward, could rejoin the Reds during a nine-game homestand that begins Tuesday against San Francisco. “It’s going very, very well,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “The most important thing is: He is feeling good and he is feeling stronger, and those are the things we wanted to satisfy. Probably a few more questions before we consider activation, I‘m sure.”

C Brayan Pena had an RBI double Saturday, when he was back behind the plate to catch RHP Johnny Cueto. The two have been paired in every one of Cueto’s 11 starts this season, and manager Bryan Price wants to ride that as far as it will take the Reds. “Johnny has been so good, I just hate to disrupt it,” Price said. Cueto has given up more than two earned runs in only one of his 12 starts this season and leads the NL with three complete games.

C Devin Mesoraco was given Saturday off after his two-homer, five-RBI game against Arizona RHP Bronson Arroyo, a former teammate, on Friday because manager Bryan Price wanted to continue to stick with the Johnny Cueto-Brayan Pena battery. “It’s hard to sit Devin, especially when he did some real damage for us,” manager Bryan Price said. Mesoraco is expected to start again Sunday.

RHP Johnny Cueto (5-4) took over the NL lead with 92 strikeouts when he whiffed seven in 7 1/3 innings in a 5-0 victory over Arizona on Saturday. “He’s utilizing his repertoire as well as any point in time that I’ve been around him,” said manager Bryan Price, who was the Reds’ pitching coach from 2010 to 2013. “He’s had the mix. He’s had the cutter. He’s had the changeup. He’s had the sinker. It’s being able to take advantage of them more and use them at a higher rate. It’s been pretty special to watch.”

RHP Mat Latos appeared to come out of his second rehab start Friday night unscathed, and it appears he may need only one more rehab start before joining the Reds’ rotation this season. Latos threw 81 pitches in 4 2/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Louisville on Friday, giving up three hits and striking out three. “It was really good to get him into the fifth inning,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “It would be reasonable to think he could be somewhere between 90 and 100 pitches next time out. At that point, we’d like to have him feel as close to 100 percent as you can get before we activate him.”