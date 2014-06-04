CF Billy Hamilton felt well enough Tuesday to return to the starting lineup after being scratched from Sunday’s start with elbow soreness. Hamilton first felt the discomfort after making a throw from center field in Saturday’s game at Arizona. “Lot better today,” Hamilton said Tuesday. “I felt a tingling through my arm (Saturday). It went away right away, so I didn’t think anything about it and kept playing the game. The next day, I was throwing balls to bases during (batting practice) and I felt that same thing, but a lot more sharper pain.” Hamilton showed no ill effects on Tuesday night, going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, and a pair of stolen bases.

1B Joey Votto participated in pregame drills for the first time since being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a quadriceps strain in his left knee. Votto is gaining strength and is nearing the point where he’ll go out on a minor league rehab stint. “It’s one of these injuries that takes a little bit of time,” Votto said. “Strength can’t happen in a short period time. It takes a little bit of time to get in there and then integrate the baseball stuff, which is something that I haven’t really done as much, so I’ll give it few days and hopefully play a couple of games or not and come back and be a part of the team again.”

RF Jay Bruce collected his 500th career RBI with a RBI double in the first inning Tuesday night. Only four other Reds players have reached that mark at age 27 or younger -- Johnny Bench, Frank Robinson, Vada Pinson, and Adam Dunn. Bruce went 2-for-4 with a double. “He’s had a sensational start to his career,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He got off to a slow start after coming off the DL. Really good to see him getting good swings.”

C Devin Mesoraco, who was 5-for-20 on the previous road trip with three home runs and seven RBI, hit a two-run home run in the first inning Tuesday. “I feel pretty good,” said Mesoraco who has appeared in just 27 games with two stints on the disabled list. “You’re always going to have spurts where you feel good or you feel bad. It’s a matter of trying to manage those bad ones. I have the same mentality every time I go up to the plate -- try to have a lengthy at bat, get a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it.”

RHP Mat Latos will make his third rehab start for Triple-a Louisville at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. “We’re hoping to get him in the neighborhood of six innings and close to 100 pitches,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. In his two previous rehab starts, Latos allowed two earned runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts over 8 2/3 innings. The plan was for Latos to have 3-4 rehab starts before being reinstated.