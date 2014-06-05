CF Billy Hamilton is “wreaking havoc” on the basepaths, Reds manager Bryan Price said, by forcing opponents into mistakes. On Tuesday night, Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, and a pair of stolen bases, both of which resulted in San Francisco throwing errors. On Wednesday, Hamilton went 3-for-4 but was caught stealing. “When he gets on base, he’s going to steal a base,” Price said. “He’s instant scoring position when he’s on base. It freaks a lot of people out. It’s certainly fun to have him on our side.”

LHP Tony Cingrani retired 12 of 14 batters and had a shutout going with two outs in the sixth inning Wednesday when things unraveled for him. In just six pitches, Cingrani allowed a solo home run to Giants 1B Michael Morse, a single to 2B Brandon Hicks, and a two-run home run by LF Juan Perez, his first of the season. Cingrani was looking to solidify his spot in the rotation with RHP Mat Latos close to returning from the disabled list. He wound up allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

RF Jay Bruce extended his modest hitting streak to four games, going 1-for-4 with a double and RBI. He doubled for a second straight game for the first time since April 20-21. Reds manager Bryan Price believes Bruce is beginning to find his stroke after struggling since coming off the disabled list and choosing not to have a rehab stint in the minors.

RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) made his third rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday night, but not without a brief scare. Latos left the game against Lehigh Valley after five innings for precautionary reasons after experiencing cramping in his calf. Latos allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout over 67 pitches (44 strikes). The initial plan was to have Latos throw in the neighborhood of 100 pitches Wednesday.