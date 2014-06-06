3B Todd Frazier had a five-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .333 with two homers and three RBIs. “I always feel good when he’s at the plate, you know he’s going to compete,” said manager Bryan Price. “He gives us a good approach every time no matter what type of game he’s having.” He leads the team in home runs (11) and RBIs (30).

RHP Mike Leake’s run of success against the San Francisco Giants ended on Thursday. He allowed three earned runs combined over his previous four starts against the Giants, but gave up five earned runs on eight hits, including a pair of homers, on Thursday. Leake failed to pitch into the seventh inning for just the third time this season.

RHP Nick Howard, from the University of Virginia, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 19th pick in the first round of the 2014 draft on Thursday night. Howard, a converted third baseman and shortstop, serves as the Cavaliers’ closer. In short relief, Howard’s velocity has jumped from 93-94 mph and now touches 98 at times. He also possesses a mid-80s slider and is athletic for his size. He struck out 52 and walked 15 in 61 1/3 innings.

SS Alex Blandino is a versatile infielder with power for the Stanford Cardinal. The Cincinnati Reds selected him with their compensation pick at No. 23 in the first round of the draft on Thursday night. The Reds director of amateur scouting says Blandino will play shortstop for them. He batted .312 with 12 home runs, more than three Pac-12 teams, 42 RBIs with a .540 slugging percentage and .399 on-base percentage.

1B Joey Votto’s soreness in the quadriceps in his left knee mostly has subsided, now it’s a matter of building up strength, says manager Bryan Price. Votto has been on the disabled list since May 21. He’s been participating in pregame running, fielding, and hitting drills during this homestand. “I wouldn’t say the soreness is a non-issue, but now it’s more about the strength deficit that was causing issues before we put him on the DL,” Price said. Votto is hitting .257 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 39 games.

RHP Mat Latos left his third Triple-A rehab start in the fifth inning on Wednesday with cramping in his calf. Manager Bryan Price said it wasn’t deemed serious and Latos was to be evaluated further in Cincinnati on Thursday. “We’re getting closer to him rejoining the club, so it was disappointing that he didn’t get the innings and pitch limit we had set,” Price said. “It’s under consideration if we want to activate him or give him another start to get stretched out.”