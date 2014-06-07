RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville June 6.

RHP Logan Ondrusek pitched two scoreless innings on Friday night. He struck out four of the first five batters he faced and allowed two hits and issued a walk. Ondrusek hasn’t allowed a run in his past 7 2/3 innings. Three times in the past five outings, he’s pitched more than one inning.

RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville June 6.

1B Joey Votto participated in pregame running, fielding and hitting drills again on Friday. “He’s going to have a full work day, meaning he’ll hit, field, run bases, do all those things, and then we’ll reassess today,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We’ll see how he gets through that. Sometime after the game tonight, we’ll revisit his schedule.”

RHP Johnny Cueto didn’t have one of his better games in Friday night’s series opener. Domonic Brown’s two-run double made him pay, and Jimmy Rollins added a solo homer. Cueto lasted for just five innings having allowed four earned runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts. It was Cueto’s shortest outing this season. “I‘m human,” said Cueto, who’s ERA “rose” to 1.97. “Every time I go out there, I want to give them seven or eight innings. There was nothing I could do. I have no excuses. I just have to get ready for the next start. I have to make some adjustments.”

RHP Mat Latos will make one more Triple-A rehab start on Monday, something he’d rather not do. “It’s pretty bogus that I have to go on another rehab assignment,” Latos said. “I‘m a puppet on a string. I’ll go down there and throw a hundred fastballs and call it a day. Maybe I can get activated next time.” His last outing was cut short by a minor cramp, leaving him shy of the desired 90-100 pitches. Latos is recovering from offseason elbow and knee surgeries. “I know he feels that he’s ready to help us and I appreciate that,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We’d like to get him all the way stretched out.”