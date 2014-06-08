3B Todd Frazier made his fourth start at first base on Saturday after committing three errors in his prior three starts at first filing in for injured Joey Votto. Reds manager Bryan Price said transitioning to first base isn’t necessarily easy, even for an accomplished third baseman like Frazier.

INF/OF Donald Lutz has appeared in only five games since being recalled from Triple-A on May 23. Reds manager Bryan Price figured Lutz would play more with first baseman Joey Votto on the disabled list, but the matchups and situations haven’t provided that opportunity. “It’s been more challenging than I thought,” Price said.

1B Joey Votto, on the disabled list since May 21 because of a left quadriceps strain, will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday and play five or six innings. “We’ll see how he comes through it, then reevaluate,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We need to test the knee and the quad in a game environment and see how he holds up.”

RHP Alfredo Simon has solidified his spot in the Reds’ rotation after transitioning from long relief when Mat Latos began the season on the disabled list. On Saturday, Simon retired nine straight batters following Marlon Byrd’s two-run home run and finished with three earned runs and seven hits, with no walks and three strikeouts.

RF Jay Bruce hit his 100th career home run at Great American Ball Park, second only to Adam Dunn’s 126. “It was a boost for him and for the ballclub,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. Bruce went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, his second three-RBI game this season.