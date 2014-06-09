CF Billy Hamilton is known for his speed not power. But Sunday afternoon, Hamilton hit an opposite-field, two-run home run to break open a close game. It was Hamilton’s second home run of his career, neither were inside the park. Hamilton hit 13 homers in 2,015 minor league at-bats. “I don’t hit home runs, but when I get a chance to hit one, yeah, it feels good,” said Hamilton.

1B Joey Votto made his first rehab appearance, going 1-for-3 with a strikeout for Triple-A Louisville at Pawtucket. Votto’s single leading off the seventh broke up a no-hitter. There is no set timetable for Votto’s return. Reds manager Bryan Price said Votto would be evaluated after each outing to assess the strength in his quad. “I‘m non-committal (on next steps),” said Price. “We’ll reassess where he’s at.”

RHP Homer Bailey appeared to get stronger with each inning Sunday, reaching 97 mph in the eighth inning. He finished with 121 pitches after allowing just one earned run on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Bailey also contributed a two-run single for his second and third RBIs this season.

RHP Mat Latos will make his fourth, and he hopes final Triple-A rehab start on Monday at Pawtucket, R.I. Latos’ last start was cut short by minor cramping in his calf. “I would like to see a longer outing,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We don’t have a true long relief pitcher. If something happened to a starter, it could blow up our bullpen.” Price would like Latos to get close to 100 pitches this time out.