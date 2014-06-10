CF Billy Hamilton, most recognized for his speed, has raised some eyebrows with his defense recently. His quickness to the ball and accurate throw began a pair of 8-4-2 putouts in Saturday’s game and he showed off his arm in nearly doubling a runner off first base on Sunday. “I think that’s probably the topic I would prefer to speak about with Billy more than any other,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “As much as we talk about the type of difference-maker he is offensively and the havoc he wreaks on pitchers and infielders and catchers, his defense is something that’s been out there every day.”

LHP Tony Cingrani, looking to solidify his spot in the starting rotation when RHP Mat Latos returns from the disabled list, fell victim to a pair of home runs by Dodgers CF Scott Van Slyke and an elevated pitch-count on Monday night. Cingrani allowed six runs and seven hits with three walks, five strikeouts and two wild pitches in 4 2/3 innings, needing 97 pitches to complete his abbreviated outing. “It’s a tough thing,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “When we add Mat, we’ll have 13 major league pitchers for 12 spots. That’s not to say Cingrani won’t be part of the process. It’s a very difficult decision.”

1B Joey Votto, who’s rehabbing a quadriceps strain in his left knee, made his second Triple-A rehab appearance Monday night, going 1-for-3 and playing 5 2/3 innings at first base before rain delayed the game. Votto went 1-for-3 and played six innings at first base on Sunday. “He came out of yesterday well, feeling pretty good,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “But I think the back-to-back will be a little more telling. See how he responds today. I think that second game will be the most important thing he can do over the course of this rehab.”

C Devin Mesoraco was given a day off Monday, but not because he’s mired in an 0-for-17 slump. “I didn’t think he was going to hit .475 all year,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I also know that with all these guys, you know, the ebb and flow of the game. It’s hard to maintain a high level.” Despite his recent slump, Mesoraco ranks second on the club in home runs and RBIs.

RHP Mat Latos made his fourth, and he hopes final, Triple-A rehab start on Monday night at Pawtucket, throwing 81 pitches with one run allowed on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings before rain delayed the game. Latos’ last start was cut short by minor cramping in his calf preventing him from reaching the desired 100-pitch mark. During the rain delay Monday night, Latos threw another 19 pitches. “It sounds like he threw well and felt good,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “If he doesn’t have any issues, I think we can safely assume that he’ll be in the mix the next time through the rotation.”