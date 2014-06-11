RHP Mike Leake allowed five earned runs for the second straight start on Tuesday night to go along with a season-high nine hits. Leake, who complained of neck stiffness following his last start, failed to escape the fifth inning for the second straight outing. He walked one and struck out seven over 98 pitches on Tuesday.

LHP Tony Cingrani likely is the odd-man out when RHP Mat Latos is reinstated from the disabled list as expected this weekend. “Cingrani is going through what a lot of guys go through,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “It’s hard to stick here. There are options pending. It’s likely Cingrani will be affected by activating Mat.” Cingrani didn’t help his cause in Monday night’s loss to the Dodgers, allowing six runs and seven hits with three walks, five strikeouts and two wild pitches in 4 2/3 innings.

1B Donald Lutz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday to make room for 1B Joey Votto, who was reinstated from the disabled list. In seven games, Lutz batted .154 with two hits, including a double. Reds manager Bryan Price regretted not finding more playing time for Lutz but said situational matchups made it more difficult than he expected.

1B Joey Votto, on the 15-day disabled list since May 21 with a strained quadriceps in his left knee, returned from a rehabilitation assignment and was reinstated on Tuesday. “I wouldn’t come back unless I felt like I could play to my high standard,” Votto said. “I‘m optimistic, hopeful that (the knee) will be cooperative and I’ll be able to play and make progress and continue to make improvements during the season.” Votto is batting .257 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 39 games with a team-leading .410 on-base percentage. Votto went 1-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday.

RHP Mat Latos made one more minor-league rehab start than he would have preferred. But it’s likely that Latos’ Triple-A stint is finished. “I was ready five or six days ago,” he said. “My stuff’s there. The velocity’s there.” Latos went 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA in four rehab starts while recovering from offseason elbow and knee surgeries. He’s expected to come off the disabled list and start during the Reds’ upcoming series at Milwaukee June 13-15.