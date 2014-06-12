RHP Mike Leake allowed five earned runs for a second consecutive start on Tuesday night. But Reds manager Bryan Price didn’t believe the neck stiffness he’s been battling was a factor. “No. He’s had a knot back there and it’s been more challenging to get it out of there completely,” Price said. “I don’t think it was an issue yesterday. It hasn’t been a talking point for the last few days.” Leake is 3-6 with a 3.61 ERA in 13 starts.

SS Zack Cozart said he felt fine Wednesday after being struck on the helmet by a Josh Beckett pitch in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game. “It was probably way worse looking on TV,” Cozart said. “It got me pretty good. It slipped out of Beckett’s hand. (The Dodgers) were awesome about it. Beckett ... Hanley (Ramirez), pretty much everybody on their team wanted to make sure I was fine.” Cozart went 1-for-4 on Wednesday.

C Devin Mesoraco wasn’t in the starting lineup on Wednesday, mainly due to the Dodgers starting lefty Hyun-Jim Ryu, but also because Bryan Price likes the results he’s seeing with Brayan Pena catching Johnny Cueto. “Devin hasn’t been swinging the bat great lately, you know? That’s part of baseball. He had an unbelievable first 100 at bats or 80 at bats,” said the Reds skipper. Mesoraco snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a single Tuesday night.

RHP Johnny Cueto retired the first nine batters he faced Wednesday before Dee Gordon’s single leading off the fourth. An elevated pitch-count cut Cueto’s outing short, but not before he tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and allowed only three hits over six shutout innings. Cueto finished with 112 pitches, 74 strikes. “They really worked on me,” said Cueto of the Dodgers. “They made me throw a lot of pitches. When I got that run support I said to myself that I needed to tighten it up.”