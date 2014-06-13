CF Billy Hamilton was given a day off Thursday. “He plays center field, he’s 160 pounds, he plays hard, runs, does everything at 100-percent, which is good,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I want to make sure he’s strong.” Hamilton is hitting .252 with seven doubles, three triples, and 24 stolen bases. Hamilton pinch-hit in the eighth and had a sacrifice bunt.

2B Brandon Phillips left Thursday’s game after six innings after injuring his right index finger fielding a Yasiel Puig grounder in the sixth inning. Phillips grounded out in the bottom of the sixth then was pinch-hit for in the seventh and replaced at second base by Ramon Santiago. Reds manager Bryan Price said Phillips was uncomfortable gripping a bat.

RHP Alfredo Simon’s effort since being moved into the starting rotation out of spring training is among the season’s most pleasant surprises. Simon, who excelled in long relief the past two seasons, replaced Mat Latos in the rotation and has gone 9-3 with a 2.95 ERA in 13 starts. “Him pitching deep into ballgames and staying aggressive in the strike zone,” said Reds manager Bryan Price when asked about the most surprising aspects of Simon’s performance to date. “He’s pitched well in some very high-leverage situations.”

RHP Jonathan Broxton hasn’t allowed a run in 12 appearances. “Considering he’s coming off right elbow surgery, to do what he’s doing against right-handed and left-handed hitters in high leverage situations ... he’s giving us a shut-down inning,” Reds manager Bryan Price.

RF Jay Bruce, who started slowly after coming off the disabled list, hit safely in nine of 11 games. “We know his history. It’s inevitable that he’s going to go on one of those runs,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s being a little more discerning at the plate and getting good pitches to hit.” Bruce went 0-for-4 on Thursday.

RHP Mat Latos threw a bullpen session Thursday. While he’s on track to come off the disabled list and start on Saturday in Milwaukee, Reds manager Bryan Price said he won’t make an announcement until at least Friday. Latos has made four minor league rehab appearances.