FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 15, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Joey Votto went 1-for-5 with an RBI Friday, giving him a .316 average in 44 games at Milwaukee’s Miller Park. Votto also has 29 RBIs and nine home runs on the road against the Brewers and is a lifetime .304 hitter against Milwaukee.

RHP Homer Bailey did not earn a decision but his four-game winning streak remains intact after allowing four runs over 6 1/3 innings Friday at Milwaukee.

RF Jay Bruce had two hits Friday against Brewers RHP Matt Garza and is now 8-for-20 (.400) against Garza. This month, Bruce is 11-for-37 (.297) with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.

RHP Mat Latos is set to make his 2014 debut Saturday against the Brewers at Miller Park. Latos underwent surgery on his right knee during spring training then was sidelined by a strained elbow during his recovery. In four minor league rehab starts, Latos posted a 2.33 ERA and threw as many as 81 pitches.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.