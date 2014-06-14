1B Joey Votto went 1-for-5 with an RBI Friday, giving him a .316 average in 44 games at Milwaukee’s Miller Park. Votto also has 29 RBIs and nine home runs on the road against the Brewers and is a lifetime .304 hitter against Milwaukee.

RHP Homer Bailey did not earn a decision but his four-game winning streak remains intact after allowing four runs over 6 1/3 innings Friday at Milwaukee.

RF Jay Bruce had two hits Friday against Brewers RHP Matt Garza and is now 8-for-20 (.400) against Garza. This month, Bruce is 11-for-37 (.297) with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.

RHP Mat Latos is set to make his 2014 debut Saturday against the Brewers at Miller Park. Latos underwent surgery on his right knee during spring training then was sidelined by a strained elbow during his recovery. In four minor league rehab starts, Latos posted a 2.33 ERA and threw as many as 81 pitches.