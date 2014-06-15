RHP Logan Ondrusek was charged with two runs Saturday in the Reds’ 4-2 loss at Milwaukee, snapping a seven-game streak of scoreless appearances (9 2/3 innings).

CF Billy Hamilton doubled and scored in the first inning and homered in the eighth Saturday at Milwaukee to improve to 4-for-9 with two RBIs, a stolen base and a home run on this trip. Hamilton was also caught stealing for just the eighth time in 33 attempts this season.

RHP J.J. Hoover gave up a go-ahead, two-run home run to Ryan Braun but recorded one strikeout Saturday, giving him at least one in each of his last 15 appearances.

LHP Sean Marshall was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left shoulder. In 15 appearances this season, Marshall has allowed 12 earned runs over 14 innings. The move is retroactive to June 11 and marks his second stint on the DL this season.

RHP Mat Latos made his 2014 debut and threw six scoreless innings while striking out six Saturday at Milwaukee. Latos had been sidelined since undergoing surgery on his elbow last winter. His recovery was delayed by a torn knee ligament in spring and then forearm soreness during his initial rehab process.