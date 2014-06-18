FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
June 19, 2014 / 4:12 AM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Billy Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases for the leadoff spot. He is 8-for-13 (.615) in his last three games, raising his batting average to .272.

2B Brandon Phillips had his streak of consecutive plate appearances without a strikeout end at 43 when he fanned in the seventh inning against Pirates LHP Justin Wilson in Tuesday night’s 6-5 win at Pittsburgh. That was the longest active streak in the major leagues.

1B Joey Votto had two hits and three RBIs on Tuesday night as he continued to spark the Reds’ offense. Cincinnati is 5-2 since Votto came off the disabled list after missing three weeks with a strained quadriceps and is averaging 5.3 runs a game during that time. He is 10-for-28 (.357) with three doubles and seven RBIs since being activated.

RHP Alfredo Simon will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. His nine wins tie him for the National League lead with St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright and has had quality starts in 11 of his 13 outings this season. Simon is 2-3 with a 2.57 ERA against the Pirates in 15 career games, including one start.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
