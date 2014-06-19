FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Billy Hamilton continued his hot hitting with by going 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs. He is 15-for-32 (.469) in his last eight games to raise his batting average to .278. Hamilton needs two stolen bases to become the first Reds rookie to have 30 in a season since Chris Sabo had 46 in 1988.

RHP Alfredo Simon became the first National League pitcher to 10 wins Wednesday night. He raised his record to 10-3 in an 11-4 win at Pittsburgh as he allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out five. Simon made 16 starts for Baltimore in 2011 but all 99 of his appearances with the Reds in 2012-13 were in relief. He was given the opportunity to begin the season in the starting rotation because RHP Mat Latos was recovering from elbow and knee surgeries. Simon improved to 7-1 in eight road starts.

RHP Homer Bailey will start Thursday in the finale of a three-game series at Pittsburgh. He is 6-1 with a 4.01 ERA in his last nine starts after going 1-2 with a 6.15 ERA in five starts in April. Bailey is 6-1 with a 4.01 ERA in his last nine starts. Bailey is 8-5 with a 4.20 ERA against the Pirates in 17 career starts.

LF Ryan Ludwick was rested after starting the previous three games and going 7-for-12. OF Skip Schumaker started in Ludwick’s place and had two hits and three RBIs.

