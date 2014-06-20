FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Chris Heisey got a start in left field when LF Ryan Ludwick was scratched then went 0-for-5. That dropped Heisey’s batting average to .210.

2B Brandon Phillips went 0-for-5. That ended his streak of four consecutive two-hit games.

RHP Homer Bailey did not factor in the decision as he allowed three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Bailey has not beaten the Pirates in six starts since throwing a no-hitter against them on Sept. 28, 2012. Overall, he has won his last four decisions over six starts.

LF Ryan Ludwick was a late scratch in Thursday’s 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh in 12 innings because of tightness in his lower back but did pinch-hit in the seventh and grounded out. Ludwick has been one of the Reds’ hottest hitters, batting .407 (13-for-32) in June and going 8-for-14 (.571) in his last four games.

RHP Mat Latos will make his second start of the season Friday night when he faces visiting Toronto in the opener of a three-game series. Latos came off the disabled list last Saturday after recovering from elbow and knee surgeries and pitched six shutout innings at Milwaukee, though he did not factor in the decision. Latos won his lone career starts against the Blue Jays in 2010 while pitching for the San Diego Padres.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
