LHP Tony Cingrani was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday after being given a chance to remain with the big-league club in the bullpen when Mat Latos was reinstated from the disabled list. But Cingrani simply didn’t pitch well enough to earn a spot. “He’s not pounding the strike zone with the regularity we’re used to, and we’d like to see the command get better,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We can get him down there, pitch him every fifth day, get him work in Louisville. We hope that it’s a very short stay.”

RHP Brett Marshall, who strained a tendon in his right middle finger late in spring training, was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

RHP Jumbo Diaz had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. When Diaz pitches he’ll make his major league debut after 12 seasons and 340 minor league appearances. He went 2-2 with a 1.35 ERA and converted 18 of 19 save opportunities in 30 games. “When they sent me to Louisville (out of spring training), they said, ‘Keep working hard. You’ll be part of the team,'” said Diaz. “That’s what I did every day. I‘m excited to get the call.” Diaz made his debut in the seventh inning on Friday, allowing home runs by Brett Lawrie and Juan Francisco.

LHP Sean Marshall will undergo surgery Tuesday to debride his left shoulder, removing dead, damaged or infected tissue to help promote healing. It’s another setback for Marshall, who’s had four stints on the disabled list since the start of last season. “There are some issues in there that aren’t going to get better through strengthening and stretching and inflammatory work,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Once he has the surgery, we’ll have a better idea about a course of action.”

LF Ryan Ludwick was scratched from the starting lineup on Thursday but did pinch-hit. He’s expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday. “He was a consideration to start (Friday). He’ll most likely be in there the next two days,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I haven’t had a report saying there’s any issue with (his back), but I haven’t seen Ryan.”

RHP Mat Latos wasn’t sharp on Friday night, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. It was Latos’ second start since coming off the disabled list where he’d been since undergoing offseason elbow and knee surgery. “I couldn’t find the release point on my off-speed stuff,” said Latos. “Then frustration got the best of me. I couldn’t find it on my fastball either. I don’t like taxing the bullpen. I‘m extremely disappointed in myself.”