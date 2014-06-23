CF Billy Hamilton was given a day off on Sunday, partly because of his inexperience facing Blue Days knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, but mostly to keep Hamilton fresh. “There’s going to be a lot of wear and tear on a center fielder who plays with a lot of energy, steals a lot of bases and covers a lot of ground in center, and he’s 160 pounds,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

RHP Carlos Contreras pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning in his major league debut on Saturday, and did so with a swagger not indicative of his 23-years of age. “I don’t give the hitters any credit. I trust my stuff,” Contreras said on Sunday. The right-handed reliever isn’t sure how long he’ll be in the majors, but will make the most of it. “I can’t wait to pitch again,” he said.

2B Brandon Phillips left after five innings on Sunday with a bruised right heel. He is day-to-day. He suffered the injury on a backswing. Reds manager Bryan Price said Phillips was quite sore but still reluctant to leave the game.

1B Joey Votto has hit safely in 10 of 11 appearances since coming off the disabled list. Just as importantly for manager Bryan Price is that Votto is able to run the bases and play defense with no issue. “He’s playing very well,” Price said. “I know he’s not 100 percent. There’s some fatigue and still some tenderness in his knee but it’s something he’s been able to manage to this point.” Votto was batting .318 with five doubles and nine RBIs since coming off the DL.

LHP Sean Marshall will undergo surgery on Tuesday to debride his left shoulder, removing dead, damaged or infected tissue to help promote healing. After four stints on the disabled list since last season, Marshall is maintaining a sense of humor. On Sunday, there was a large orange construction sign hanging at Marshall’s locker “SHOULDER WORK AHEAD.” Marshall purchased the sign himself.

C Devin Mesoraco has homered in three straight games for the first time in his career. He is the first Reds catcher to do so since David Ross in 2006. The club record for catchers in held by Johnny Bench who hit homers in five straight games in 1972.

RHP Johnny Cueto gave his team just what it needed with eight strong innings in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Cueto allowed just one earned run on seven hits over eight innings. “His delivery held together very well,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He attached the strike zone against a good lineup.”