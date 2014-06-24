3B Todd Frazier collected his 300th career RBI in the first inning of Monday’s series opener game with the Cubs as he tripled to the wall in the first inning, scoring CF Billy Hamilton for a 1-0 Reds lead. He leads the team with 17 home runs and is tops among National League third basemen in home runs, slugging percentage (.516), stolen bases (seven) and extra-base hits (32). He tops the major leagues in June with eight homers, his most for any calendar month.

2B Brandon Phillips sat out Monday, sidelined with a bruised right heel and is listed as day-to-day by Reds manager Bryan Price. Phillips was hurt on a backswing on Sunday and left after five innings. He was hitting .274 with five home runs and 33 RBIs. Phillips has 699 career RBIs and his next makes him the 12th Reds player with 700. Skip Schumaker started at second in his place.

RHP Alfredo Simon saw a strong seven-inning effort turn into a no-decision despite a late Reds rally for a 6-1 victory. Simon allowed one run on five hits, including an Anthony RIzzo homer while walking one and striking out five. He’s now had five quality starts since June 1, going 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA during the streak.

RHP Homer Bailey (7-3, 4.68 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season on Tuesday night and seventh all-time against the Cubs. Bailey is 5-1 against Chicago with a 2.56 ERA. He’s 8-2 all-time in 14 appearance against the Cubs and 5-1 at Wrigley Field. The Reds have won in 10 straight Bailey starts against Chicago. He has three wins this season in four appearances, the other was a no-decision outing.

C Devin Mesoraco is carrying an outsized load for the Cincinnati Reds with a career-best four home runs in four games. The Reds catcher delivered his more impressive blow on Monday -- a grand slam in a five-run ninth as Cincinnati beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Monday in the opener of a three-game Wrigley Field series. “It was amazing, I knew something good was going to happen there,” said CF Billy Hamilton, who had driven in a go-ahead run minutes earlier. “That’s the best I’ve seen him ever. He’s on fire right now.” Mesoraco now has 13 homers for the season.