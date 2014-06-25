2B Brandon Phillips did not play for the second day in a row due to a bone bruise on his right heel, but manager Bryan Price felt comfortable enough to allow him to participate in pregame drills. After the drills were shortened by the threat of rain, the Reds opted for a lineup without Phillips.

LHP Sean Marshall had season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday, and he received an infusion of stem cells to facilitate healing. Marshall, who had no decisions and a 7.71 ERA in 15 appearances, was placed on the disabled list with left shoulder strain for the second time this season June 14. “He had a very optimistic feeling that the surgery went well and we could be optimistic about a full recovery,” manager Bryan Price said.

RHP Homer Bailey (7-4) was in a great pitchers’ duel with Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta on Tuesday, but a fourth-inning home run by Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo seem to slightly deflate the Reds starter. “Great start, (Bailey) was matching Arrieta really pitch-for-pitch and had really good stuff -- the good velocity, the fastball command, the good hard slider, the split ... and strikeouts early in the game,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “But then from the home run on, it wasn’t the same easiness to his execution.”

C Devin Mesoraco went right to the limit but kept his home run streak alive. Mesoraco tied a franchise record by going deep for a fifth game running, blasting a solo shot to left in the ninth inning to trim the final margin in the Reds’ 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He extended his hitting streak to seven. Mesoraco, who has a career-high 14 home runs, hit a grand slam Monday.

RHP Mat Latos (0-0, 3.86 ERA) starts in Wednesday’s series finale against the Cubs, and he needs just nine strikeouts to reach 800 for his career. He will make his third start of the season since a season-opening stint on the disabled list to rehab an injured right elbow and left knee. Latos was the victim of a blown save in his last appearance -- a 14-9 Reds loss to Toronto. He gave up five earned runs on five hits while striking out two and walking three in 5 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays.