RHP Raisel Iglesias was signed Friday to a seven-year contract worth a reported $27 million. The Reds are hoping to turn the hard-throwing reliever into a starter, beginning at the organization’s academy in the Dominican Republic once visa issues are resolved. A veteran of the Cuban squad in the World Baseball Classic last spring, Iglesias is expected to join the Reds at spring training next February and is a candidate to make the Opening Day 2015 roster.

1B Joey Votto is credited with the Reds’ recent hot streak because it coincides with his return from the disabled list, not because he has posted big numbers. The Reds entered Friday’s game in San Francisco having averaged 5.7 runs in the 16 games since Votto was activated on June 10. That’s a huge increase over their 3.5 average prior to that date. Interestingly, with Votto getting the night off against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner, the Reds were right at their average in Friday’s 6-2 win. Votto is expected to return to the lineup for both weekend games against Giants right-handers RHP Matt Cain and RHP Tim Hudson.

RHP Alfredo Simon will attempt to do Saturday what San Francisco Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner failed to do Friday: add to his impressive win total. And he’ll do it where he’s been at his best this season -- on the road. Simon will take a 7-1 road record and 10-3 overall mark up against the Giants, against whom he will be making his first career start. Unbeaten in June (4-0), Simon has gone 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in three career relief appearances.

RF Jay Bruce went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Reds’ 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. But neither of his hits went for extra bases, snapping his streak of seven consecutive games with a double, triple or home run. He thus came up two shy of Pete Rose’s club record of nine straight games with at least one extra-base hit in 1966. Bruce considered going for two on a seventh-inning single that was nearly caught by Giants right fielder Hunter Pence on a diving attempt. But when he saw Pence come up cleanly with the hit, Bruce settled for an RBI single that drove in the club’s sixth and final run of the night.

RHP Johnny Cueto came within two outs of his fourth complete game Friday in the Reds’ 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. For the second night in a row, Reds manager Bryan Price, a former pitcher himself, elected to err on the side of pulling his starter too early rather than risk dumping a tough situation on his closer, LHP Aroldis Chapman. Up four runs with one out and two on in the ninth, Price went to Chapman, who retired the only two batters he faced, saving Cueto’s eighth win. One reason Price considered keeping Cueto in the game: He had thrown only 106 pitches.