3B Todd Frazier finished June tied for the National League homer lead with eight. He went 1-for-3 Monday night but was doubled off first in the opening inning after drawing a walk. Frazier went too far on a drive to right-center by Joey Votto and didn’t get back ahead of the throw from Padres CF Cameron Maybin.

CF Billy Hamilton singled leading off the first Monday night, and he was gunned down trying to steal second, the 12th time in 46 attempts that Hamilton was caught. He then struck out in each of his last three plate appearances.

C Devin Mesoraco got farther than any other Red on the bases Monday night. He reached third in the second after being hit by a pitch. He was stranded there when RHP Mat Latos struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning. Mesoraco doubled with one out in the eighth but never advanced. He is 7-for-23 on the current road trip.

RHP Mat Latos threw seven innings and allowed one run on one hit and one walk Monday, but he wound up with a loss at San Diego against his former team. He is winless in three starts against the Padres as a member of the Reds. Latos got the 800th strikeout of his career in the sixth inning when he fanned Padres PH Jake Goebbert. Latos is the second pitcher born in the year 1987 or later to reach 800 career strikeouts. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, who was born in 1988, reached 800 strikeouts in 2012.