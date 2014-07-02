FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
#Honda Motor Co
July 2, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Billy Hamilton went 2-for-5 with a double and his 35th steal Tuesday. He is 14-for-41 (.341) on the Reds’ road trip.

RF Jay Bruce is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games in San Diego. In those contests, he stranded four runners in scoring position. Bruce is 0-for-11 over the past three games after collecting multiple hits in each of the four previous games.

C Devin Mesoraco hit his 15th homer of the season Tuesday night. That is the most by a Reds catcher since David Ross hit 17 in 2007. Mesoraco has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games.

