CF Billy Hamilton went 2-for-5 with a double and his 35th steal Tuesday. He is 14-for-41 (.341) on the Reds’ road trip.

RF Jay Bruce is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games in San Diego. In those contests, he stranded four runners in scoring position. Bruce is 0-for-11 over the past three games after collecting multiple hits in each of the four previous games.

C Devin Mesoraco hit his 15th homer of the season Tuesday night. That is the most by a Reds catcher since David Ross hit 17 in 2007. Mesoraco has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games.