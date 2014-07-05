3B Todd Frazier has made his case for a spot on the National League All-Star team, leading all NL third basemen in home runs, slugging percentage, stolen bases, and extra-base hits. His teammates agree. “He’s been the best player on our team all year, arguably if not definitely the best third baseman in the National League,” said RF Jay Bruce. “Couldn’t be more deserving in my opinion.”

CF Billy Hamilton, developed for his speed, hit his fifth home run on Friday night, one shy of his professional high, and made a leaping catch in center. “I’ll do anything for these guys including run into a wall,” said Hamilton. “The wall don’t bother me. You have to be fearless. I knew I was going to hit the wall, but I was focused on catching the ball first.”

1B Joey Votto’s value to the club is evident in its 14-8 record and increased offensive production since he returned from the disabled list on June 9. However, Votto is hitting just .263 with no homers, seven doubles and 10 RBIs while still dealing with the effects of a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee. “I wish it wasn’t a talking point,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’s not 100 percent. He’s not going to be a 100 percent. We’re having to extract everything we can out of him. He’s out there giving us everything he has.”

RHP Alfredo Simon is inching closer to a career-high in innings pitched with nearly three months remaining in the season. Simon, who has pitched primarily out of the bullpen the past two seasons, was moved into the starting rotation to replace Mat Latos out of spring training. “He’s (33) years old, he’s been pitching a lot,” said Reds manager Bryan Price of Simon who’s career-high in innings is 115 2/3 in 2011 with Baltimore. “At this point in time I don’t believe it’s going to be a concern.” Simon pitched 7 1/3 innings on Friday.

RHP Johnny Cueto will start one of the games during Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cubs, but it’s not certain which one. “I know his numbers in the daytime are outstanding,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “There are certain things we’ll look at it to make the decision, but we haven’t made one yet.”