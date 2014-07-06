LHP David Holmberg is a candidate to start one game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. He’s 0-4 with a 5.28 ERA in 10 starts at Triple-A Louisville, with 22 walks and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings.

CF Billy Hamilton’s ability to reach balls in the gap is giving the Reds some flexibility in positioning corner outfielders. “We can take more risks on the corners to play more extreme pull,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “On the road, there have been some things we’ve done to take advantage of Billy’s speed.”

C Brayan Pena initially was in the starting lineup on Saturday but later was replaced by Devin Mesoraco. “He’s a usable piece, so it’s nothing extreme,” Reds manager Bryan Price of Pena said. “He’s a little banged up.” Pena has started 58 games behind the plate, while Mesoraco had started 50.

LF Skip Schumaker had three hits including an RBI double and a sensational diving catch in Friday’s win. While many of his contributions don’t show up in the box score, Schumaker has given the Reds a veteran presence on the field and in the clubhouse. “He’s a great, accomplished situational baseball player,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He brings an element of winning.”

RHP Homer Bailey allowed one run on seven hits on Saturday, but lost a 1-0 duel with Brewers RHP Matt Garza. After giving up one run in the first inning, Bailey cruised, with four walks and eight strikeouts. ”It took me an inning or two to find my groove,“ Bailey said. ”You’ve got to say hats off to Garza. I can’t say enough about my defense.

RF Jay Bruce shined on defense on Saturday, but his struggles continued at the plate. Bruce earned two assists on plays at the plate but went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, extending his hitless skid to 23 at-bats.