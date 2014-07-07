3B Todd Frazier was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday. Frazier leads all NL third basemen in homers, slugging percentage, stolen bases and extra-base hits.

LHP Aroldis Chapman, who was named to the national League All-Star team on Sunday, wasn’t available to pitch on Sunday after tweaking a hamstring in the outfield before the game, manager Bryan Price said after the game. Price was hopeful that Chapman, who leads the Reds with 17 saves, would be available on Monday.

C Tucker Barnhart was recalled from Triple-A Louisville for his third tour of duty this season with Cincinnati. He replaces C Brayan Pena, who was placed on the paternity list on Sunday.

INF Ramon Santiago has his first home run of the season negated by replay review Sunday. Santiago, who started at third base as Todd Frazier shifted over to first to fill in for Joey Votto, hit a fly ball to deep right field that Logan Schafer had a shot at catching until an adult man with a glove leaned out from the front row and tried to catch. He knocked the ball away, and Santiago scampered around the bases for what he thought would be his first homer since last Aug. 13 for Detroit against Kansas City. Instead, crew chief Jerry Meals sought a review, which overturned the original call of home run.

1B Joey Votto was hitting .250 with eight doubles and 11 RBIs in 23 games since coming off the disabled list. He hasn’t hit a home run since May 10, when he hit the second of two on back-to-back days against Colorado at Great American Ball Park.

C Brayan Pena was placed on the paternity list on Sunday following the birth of his daughter, Isabella, in Florida. Manager Bryan Price agreed that the day off came at a good time for the banged-up Pena, who was scratched from the Reds’ original starting lineup on Saturday. “Yeah, it actually is good,” Price said. “We wanted to give him a couple of days off, and he’ll get that now for sure.”

RF Jay Bruce snapped a career-worst 0-for-26 slump with a two-run home run in the eighth inning that snapped a 2-2 tie and gave Cincinnati a 4-2 win over Milwaukee. The homer off left-hander Will Smith was Bruce’s 48th over the last five seasons against southpaws, the most of any batter in the major leagues -- from either side of the plate. “The ironic thing is that that stat was up on the scoreboard when he hit it,” Price said. “For that reason, I always have optimism when he’s up there. I didn’t feel like that was a bad matchup for us.”

C Devin Mesoraco was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday. “To be picked by (Cardinals manager) Mike (Matheny), it’s extra special for me because he knows what he’s looking for in catchers. He knows who belongs and who doesn’t as far as catchers go with him being as good of a catcher and leader back there as he was. I think that definitely means a lot,” Mesoraco said.

RHP Johnny Cueto was named to the National League All-Star team on Sunday. Cueto is second in the NL in ERA and strikeouts, first in innings pitched and opponents’ batting average and tied for first with three complete games.