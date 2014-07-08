RHP Mike Leake made just one noteworthy mistake Monday night: a two-run home run by Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo on the first pitch with two outs in the seventh. Leake gave up nine hits and three runs (two earned) with just one walk and seven strikeouts in seven innings. “The first-batter-of-the-inning management wasn’t a strength tonight, but pitching with runners on base was,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of Leake. “He really did a good job. (Rizzo’s homer) took a little sweetness out of the outing for him, but he gave us a chance to win, and we were able to extend the lead and put it away.”

LHP David Holmberg will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. Holmberg, 22, is 0-4 with a 5.28 ERA in 10 starts for Louisville this season. He made one previous major league appearance, allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings in a start for the Diamondbacks last year. He was acquired last December in a three-team trade that sent C Ryan Hanigan to Tampa Bay.

1B Joey Votto had a MRI exam Monday to determine the status of his nagging quad injury, the same one that resulted in a stint on the disabled list earlier this season. Votto’s value to the club is evident in its increased offensive production since he returned from the disabled list June 9. However, Votto is hitting just .250 with no homers, eight doubles and 11 RBI is 23 games since returning from a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee.

RF Jay Bruce played first base for the first time in his professional career Monday night with mostly positive results. Bruce made a couple of nice fielding plays on hard grounders down the line, but he also committed an error on Anthony Rizzo’s grounder, allowing the tying run to score. Bruce was filling in for injured Joey Votto. Bruce hit a two-run home run in the seventh. “It was very, very stressful,” Bruce said. “Hopefully that will lessen. It’s something I don’t want to prolong. Hopefully we get Joey back healthy. But if I‘m going to play first base, I want to be good at it. I’ll do what I need to do to help the team win.”

RHP Johnny Cueto, fresh off being named to the National League All-Star team, will start game one of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cubs. Cueto’s daytime ERA of 1.15 leads the major leagues.