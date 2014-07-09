LHP David Holmberg made just his second major league start on Tuesday night and allowed five earned runs on seven hits, including three home runs in just 2 2/3 innings. “He wasn’t real sharp,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He was 50/50 balls and strikes, which isn’t going to get it done. We all know organizationally that he’s a better pitcher than his line score today.”

C Tucker Barnhart will remain with the big-league club and share duties behind the plate with catcher Devin Mesoraco while catcher Brayan Pena fills in for Joey Votto at first base. Barnhart batted just .107 in his first 10 games, but he’s proven adept defensively. “He’s going to be a part of this organization for years. He’s a major league ready catcher,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

1B Joey Votto was placed on the 15-day disabled list for a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee for the second time this season. Votto was hitting just .250 with no homers, eight doubles and 11 RBIs is 23 games since returning from the DL. “It’s the same injury that’s exacerbated,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “There’s definitely more soreness, so it’s just not something that he’s going to be able to play on. Our plan of attack will be to do everything we can to get him back. It’s probably not a 15-day issue.”

C Brayan Pena returned from the paternity list on Tuesday following the birth of his daughter, Isabella. Pena’s return comes at a good time for the Reds, since he’s going to be one of the club’s primary options at first base while Joey Votto recovers from a left distal quad strain. Pena, who’s batting .256 with three homers and 15 RBIs, said of fatherhood: “It’s a game-changer.” Pena revealed he has a tender forearm but expects to play Wednesday.

RF Jay Bruce, a left-handed batter, continues to bash left-handed pitching at an uncanny rate. Bruce now has 50 home runs against left handers the past five seasons, most in the major leagues. He homered in three consecutive games including Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. All three homers were against southpaws.

INF Jack Hannahan finally is taking the next step in his rehab. Following several setbacks, Hannahan began a rehab assignment with Single-A Dayton on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a RBI double as the Dragons’ DH. He’s been on the 60-day DL since March 30 after undergoing shoulder surgery in October. Hannahan is a valuable utility player who could help while first baseman Joey Votto is on the disabled list.