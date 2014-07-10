FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 10, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

3B Todd Frazier, a National League All-Star and Home Derby participant, was given just his second day off this season on Wednesday. Frazier had started 89 of 90 games, batting .289 with a team-leading 17 home runs and 48 RBIs.

LHP David Holmberg, called up for a start Tuesday against the Cubs, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Holmberg allowed five earned runs on seven hits, including three home runs, in just 2 2/3 innings Tuesday.

CF Billy Hamilton’s RBI triple ignited a three-run fifth-inning rally on Wednesday. He left the game in the seventh with a tight left hamstring. Hamilton said it’s an injury that has nagged him since spring training and flared up a couple days ago. He will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

2B Brandon Phillips injured his left wrist making a diving attempt at Anthony Rizzo’s ground ball in the eighth inning on Wednesday. X-rays were negative. “We’ll do our due diligence,” manager Bryan Price said. “Sprains can be worse than breaks.” Wednesday was Phillips’ 26th multi-hit game.

RHP Alfredo Simon (12-3) assumed the National League lead in victories with six strong innings on Wednesday. Simon allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks, striking out eight, over a season-high 119 pitches. Simon’s pitch count was elevated in the early innings but he recovered to retire 13 straight in one stretch.

INF/OF Skip Schumaker has emerged as a leader in the clubhouse and a valuable commodity off the bench, batting .341 since June 15 while hitting in 23 of his 33 starts. Schumaker has played LF, CF, RF and 2B. “You just have to stay ready,” Schumaker said. “Injuries are going to happen. It’s the nature of the game. The good teams I’ve been on have had deep benches.”

INF Jack Hannahan finally is taking the next step in his rehab. Following several setbacks, Hannahan began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double as the Dragons’ designated hitter. Reds manager Bryan Price said Hannahan’s rehab is being accelerated so he can get at-bats as a DH before moving to first base and third base. “We want him to be an option for us,” Price said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.