3B Todd Frazier, a National League All-Star and Home Derby participant, was given just his second day off this season on Wednesday. Frazier had started 89 of 90 games, batting .289 with a team-leading 17 home runs and 48 RBIs.

LHP David Holmberg, called up for a start Tuesday against the Cubs, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Holmberg allowed five earned runs on seven hits, including three home runs, in just 2 2/3 innings Tuesday.

CF Billy Hamilton’s RBI triple ignited a three-run fifth-inning rally on Wednesday. He left the game in the seventh with a tight left hamstring. Hamilton said it’s an injury that has nagged him since spring training and flared up a couple days ago. He will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

2B Brandon Phillips injured his left wrist making a diving attempt at Anthony Rizzo’s ground ball in the eighth inning on Wednesday. X-rays were negative. “We’ll do our due diligence,” manager Bryan Price said. “Sprains can be worse than breaks.” Wednesday was Phillips’ 26th multi-hit game.

RHP Alfredo Simon (12-3) assumed the National League lead in victories with six strong innings on Wednesday. Simon allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks, striking out eight, over a season-high 119 pitches. Simon’s pitch count was elevated in the early innings but he recovered to retire 13 straight in one stretch.

INF/OF Skip Schumaker has emerged as a leader in the clubhouse and a valuable commodity off the bench, batting .341 since June 15 while hitting in 23 of his 33 starts. Schumaker has played LF, CF, RF and 2B. “You just have to stay ready,” Schumaker said. “Injuries are going to happen. It’s the nature of the game. The good teams I’ve been on have had deep benches.”

INF Jack Hannahan finally is taking the next step in his rehab. Following several setbacks, Hannahan began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double as the Dragons’ designated hitter. Reds manager Bryan Price said Hannahan’s rehab is being accelerated so he can get at-bats as a DH before moving to first base and third base. “We want him to be an option for us,” Price said.