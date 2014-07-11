RHP Logan Ondrusek threw two scoreless innings in Tuesday’s walk-off win and has a 2.70 ERA in his last 14 appearances. “I think that last game can be a boost to his confidence that he’s an important piece to what we’re doing here,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “There’s some untapped potential there. I think he has a chance to be outstanding.”

INF Kristopher Negron’s contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. He provides some versatility off the bench with 2B Brandon Phillips and CF Billy Hamilton nursing injuries. “He had a really outstanding spring but started slow at Louisville,” said Reds manager Bryan Price of Negron, who is batting .269 at Triple-A. “Had a nice season.”

CF Billy Hamilton is day-to-day after leaving Wednesday’s game with a tight left hamstring. Hamilton said it’s an injury that has nagged him since spring training. “It’s just going to be a day-to-day deal,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “When they evaluated him yesterday they didn’t find any significant deficits. He’ll get treatment today. We’ll see what he can and can’t do. Hopefully he’ll be good to go tomorrow.” Hamilton pinch-hit in Thursday’s game.

RHP Brett Marshall was designated for assignment on Thursday. Marshall was in line to make the major league roster out of spring training before he suffered a strained tendon in his right middle finger in his last appearance. Marshall went 0-5 with a 10.97 ERA in seven appearances at Triple-A Louisville since being reinstated from the 60-day DL.

RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday after compiling a 2.08 ERA in three appearances with one earned run and two hits allowed in 4 1/3 innings. “I was very happy with what he brought to the table,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s got three quality pitches. Good to know we have something to look forward to if we have any setbacks with our bullpen.”

2B Brandon Phillips will have surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. Phillips suffered the injury while making a diving stop in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game. “It is a big blow,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Brandon is a big two-way player. He has hit in the middle of the order most of the year. Defensively, he has been spectacular. It is a blow but we’ll weather it.” In addition to being a Gold Glove second baseman, Phillips also is batting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs.

RHP Homer Bailey allowed three runs on two hits in five innings before leaving Thursday’s game in the sixth with pain in the patellar tendon in his right knee. He was diagnosed with a strained right knee and is expected to make his next start which is after the All-Star break.