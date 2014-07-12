CF Billy Hamilton returned to the starting lineup on Friday with a vengeance after missing one start with a tight hamstring. Hamilton, who leads all National League rookies in RBIs, runs, extra-base hits, doubles, triples, and stolen bases, went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Friday.

C Tucker Barnhart was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday. He’s batting .152 with one home run in 12 games this season. Barnhart gives the Reds some added organizational depth behind the plate.

INF/OF Donald Lutz was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday when INF/OF Skip Schumaker was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. Lutz is batting .284 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 55 games between Double-A and Triple-A. He hit .154 in seven games with the Reds this season, but delivered a pinch-hit single in the seventh Friday.

RHP Curtis Partch was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday for his third stint with the Reds this season. Partch has allowed one hit in 4 1/3 innings over three appearances with three walks and three strikeouts. Partch provides an extra bullpen extra arm coming off Thursday’s 12-inning game. Partch earned his first career victory in Friday night’s win.

RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday and recalled on Friday. He compiled a 2.08 ERA in three appearances with one earned run and two hits allowed in 4 1/3 innings. Reds manager Bryan Price has raved about Contreras since he was recalled from Double-A on June 21. On Friday, Contreras pitched two innings, gave up a run, and struck out four.

2B Brandon Phillips underwent surgery on Friday to repair torn ligaments in his left thumb. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list and is expected to miss six weeks. “Sounds like it went as well as it could possibly go, and it wasn’t any more extensive than we anticipated,” said Reds manager Bryan Price of Phillips’ surgery. Phillips is batting .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs.

INF/OF Skip Schumaker was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Friday after crashing into the right-field wall attempting to catch Luis Valbuena’s triple in the 12th inning on Thursday. “I felt like played an NFL game,” Schumaker said. “In that situation with two outs, you don’t care where the fence is, you want to catch it.” Schumaker is among the candidates to fill in for Brandon Phillips at second base.

RHP Mat Latos left Friday night’s game with lower back spasms. “Felt like somebody stuck a knife in my back,” he said. Latos left after five innings after twice being visited at the mound by trainers. He allowed three earned runs, including a pair of home runs.