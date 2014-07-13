CF Billy Hamilton’s three-hit game on Friday was his 10th of the season with at least three hits in the 88 games he’s played. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he is the third Cincinnati player in the last 60 seasons to log 10 games with at least three hits in their first 88 of their rookie seasons. The other two were Tommy Helms in 1966 and Joey Votto in 2008, both also in 88 games. Helms was the 1966 Rookie of the Year while Votto finished second in 2008.

IF Neftali Soto was recalled to replace optioned RHP Curtis Partch on the active roster and get the Reds’ bench closer to full strength. Manager Bryan Price played Friday night’s game against Pittsburgh with just three substitutes. Soto is in his second stint with Cincinnati. He hit .109 in 19 games in May.

RHP Curtis Partch’s reward for logging his first major league win on Friday? Being optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, one day after being promoted. Partch and RHP Carlos Contreras both were recalled on Friday to temporarily shore up an overworked bullpen. Both pitched in Friday’s 6-5 win, with Partch needing 37 pitches to get through a scoreless eighth inning, opening the door for the Reds to score three runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 6-5 win. “That guy was a little bit wild at the time,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “To throw a 37-pitch inning and not give up a run was very impressive.”

RHP Johnny Cueto makes his final start of the season on Sunday against Pittsburgh before heading to the MLB All-Star Game. Cueto is 15-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 24 career games against the Pirates, including 2-0 in three starts this season. His 1.32 daytime earned-run average leads the National League.