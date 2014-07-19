RHP Alfredo Simon, who began the season as Cincinnati’s fifth starter while Mat Latos was sidelined, developed into an All-Star. He will make his career-high 19th start Saturday against the Yankees and is tied for the league lead with 12 wins, fifth in ERA and fourth in opponent batting average (.219). Simon, who takes a career-high six-game winning streak into Saturday, has a 2.47 ERA in his past eight starts. Simon also has dominated in road games, going 7-1 with a 2.37 ERA in 10 starts.

INF Skip Schumaker was hoping to be activated from the seven-day DL on Friday but could not get through the necessary concussion tests. Besides dealing with a concussion, Schumaker is contending with a shoulder issue.

RHP Homer Bailey’s strained right knee did not give him any difficulties during Friday’s bullpen session. He left a July 10 game against the Chicago Cubs due to the slight strain but is expected to make his next start Tuesday at Milwaukee.

RHP Mat Latos’ lower back spasms did not cause any pain Friday when he threw a bullpen session. He left a July 11 game due to the ailment but is expected to make his next start Monday at Milwaukee.