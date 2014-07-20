OF Chris Heisey hit his fourth home run of the season on Saturday against the Yankees in the fifth inning and extended his modest hitting streak to five games. During that streak, he has eight hits in 18 at-bats.

RHP J.J. Hoover allowed three runs and four hits in the sixth inning Saturday against the Yankees, raising his ERA to 5.49. In his last three appearances, Hoover has allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings.

RHP Alfredo Simon’s career-high 19th start on Saturday against the Yankees resulted in his first loss since May 27. He had been 6-0 with a 2.77 ERA in his previous eight starts before allowing four runs (two earned) and five hits in five innings.

IF/OF Skip Schumaker took another attempt at a concussion test before Saturday’s 7-1 loss in New York and passed it. Schumaker had failed one Thursday. He is now waiting for approval by Major League Baseball and the Players Association before he’s activated. Schumaker initially was concussed slamming into the right field wall at Great American Ball Park on July 10.

OF Jay Bruce went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday against the Yankees. It marked the eighth time that he struck out at least three times in a game and extended his slump to 2-for-21 in his last six games since July 9.