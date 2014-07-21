1B Todd Frazier hit his career-high 20th home run and has homered in three of his last five games. With several family and friends from his native New Jersey, Frazier finished 3-for-12 in the series.

LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his 42nd straight appearance with at least one strikeout and that is the longest strikeout streak by a reliever in major league history. He has 87 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings. As for why he was used in the bottom of the ninth in a tie game, manager Bryan Price thought a potential encounter with New York DH Carlos Beltran would have been favorable.

INF Neftali Soto was optioned to Triple-A Louisville before the game. He made two pinch-hit appearances in his second stint with the club and has made 19 appearances overall for the Reds.

LHP Manny Parra struck out two in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 3-2 loss at New York and has not allowed a run in his last 18 appearances. Since May 25, he has pitched 8 2/3 innings and Sunday marked his 25th outing that was less than an inning. Parra’s next scoreless appearance will equal the career high he set June 11-July 28, 2013.

INF/OF Skip Schumaker was activated from the seven-day concussion list before the game and had two hits, though he was caught stealing in the eighth. The Reds had cleared him but did not get final approval from Major League Baseball and the Players Association until Sunday. Schumaker initially was concussed slamming into the right-field wall at Great American Ball Park on July 10.

OF Jay Bruce went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday. It extended his slump to 2-for-25 over his last seven games since July 9.

RHP Mat Latos will make his seventh start after being activated from the disabled list. He left his start on July 11 against Pittsburgh with low back spasms but had a bullpen session over the weekend and will be able to make the start. So far, Latos has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his starts, though he gave up four runs and three hits in five innings in his last start.

