#Echo Trending HP
July 23, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Khristopher Negron hit his second home run of the season Monday, a solo shot off Brewers lefty Will Smith. It was the first pinch hit nome run of Negron’s career.

CF Billy Hamilton hit his sixth home run of the season Monday, a solo shot off Brewers right-hander Wily Peralta to lead off the sixth inning. His last four home runs have come against Milwaukee.

2B Ramon Santiago went 0-for-4 Monday, snapping his eight-game hitting streak. Santiago was 13-for-37 (.481) during the streak with four doubles and five RBIs. In 12 July games, Santiago is batting .333.

OF Jay Bruce was not in the Reds’ lineup Monday after going 0-for-11 in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees over the weekend. Manager Bryan Price said Bruce was available to pinch-hit, if necessary, and will return to the lineup Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
