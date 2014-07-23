SS Zack Cozart underwent X-rays on his right hand after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning Tuesday. The X-rays came back negative, and Cozart is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Logan Ondrusek was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder. Ondrusek had not appeared in a game since July 12, when he struck out two in a scoreless inning against Pittsburgh, and he battled soreness since. In 29 appearances this season, Ondrusek has a 4.31 ERA, and he allowed six of 19 inherited runners to score. Because the move was backdated to July 13, Ondrusek is eligible to return Monday.

RHP Curtis Partch was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Louisville. This is Partch’s third stint with Cincinnati this season. He previously appeared in four games and allowed no runs in 5 1/3 innings. In 29 appearances for Louisville, Partch is 2-1 with a 5.71 ERA and three saves.

RHP Homer Bailey, who left his previous start due to a strained right knee, posted a quality start Tuesday in a no-decision at Milwaukee. He gave up three runs in six innings.

RF Jay Bruce snapped an 0-for-16 slump Tuesday with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Bruce is 9-for-62 (.145) this month with three home runs and 11 RBIs.