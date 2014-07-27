RHP Logan Ondrusek (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He was shut down from throwing and won’t resume until at least Aug. 4.

LHP Tony Cingrani, on the disabled list at Triple-A Louisville with a shoulder strain, has not started throwing. “He hasn’t gotten to the point strength-wise where he’s been cleared,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. If healthy, Cingrani provides an extra left-handed arm in the ‘pen and some insurance in case a starter went down. Cingrani was a starter for Cincinnati earlier this year but was optioned to Triple-A shortly after Mat Latos came off the DL.

RHP Alfredo Simon’s strong first half landed him a spot on the National League All-Star team, but he has struggled lately. Reds manager Bryan Price said he’s not ready to declare that Simon has hit a wall at a career-high 126 innings. “We need to see a few more starts,” Price said. “He’s getting hurt on the off-speed stuff.” Simon needed 89 pitches to get through 4 1/3 innings on Friday. “It’s pitch execution,” Price said. “He can be a guy who can throw 80 pitches through seven or eight innings, we’ve seen that.”

INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May. After a couple of setbacks, he was throwing again as of June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on July 8 and was 4-for-12 in four games before moving up to Triple-A Louisville, where he began his assignment July 17. Hannahan started workouts with the big-league club on July 26.

INF Jack Hannahan has not been activated, but he did rejoin the club at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, taking ground balls and batting practice. Hannahan, who began the season on the disabled list after shoulder surgery, went 8-for-14 in his past four minor-league rehab appearances. Hannahan, when he’s activated, will give the Reds a left-handed bat off the bench and will make starts at first base.

RHP Johnny Cueto looked more like himself on Saturday, delivering seven shutout innings when his team needed it most. Cueto allowed just four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. It was the first time in three starts that he completed seven innings. “I felt without strength,” Cueto said through interpreter Tomas Vera. “It was hot and humid, but that’s normal. I started to breathe better, slow down a little bit. I was painting the pitches where I wanted.”