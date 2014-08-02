RHP Curtis Partch was sent down to Triple-A Louisville to make roster room for right fielder Jay Bruce, who was taken off the bereavement list. It was Partch’s fifth stint with the Reds this season. Partch, 27, made his big-league deubt last year. This year, he has a 0.00 ERA in seven innings of relief and earned his first MLB win on July 11, when he beat the Pirates.

2B Brandon Phillips, who is on the disabled list after surgery on his left thumb, took ground balls during a Reds practice at Marlins Park on Thursday. It was the first time he had taken grounders since the surgery, and all went well.

RHP Homer Bailey is set to start Saturday against the Marlins. Over his past five starts, he is 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA. During that span, his 2014 ERA has dropped from 4.80 to 4.03. Bailey, 28, is a big part of the Reds’ present and future. The pitcher with who already has two career no-hitters is signed through the 2019 season. Against the Marlins, Bailey is 2-1 with a 2.68 in six career starts.

RF Jay Bruce returned on Friday after three days on the bereavement list due to the death of his grandfather. Bruce contributed right away to a 5-2 Reds win on Friday, getting a hit and a walk and scoring a run in five plate appearances.

C Devin Mesoraco was back in Friday’s lineup after a one-day rest, drawing a walk and scoring a run in a 5-2 Reds win. The return of Mesoraco and right fielder Jay Bruce -- who returned from the bereavement list -- put a combined total of 28 homers and 94 RBI back in the Reds’ lineup. Mesoraco made his first All-Star Game this year and his 18 homers are already a career high and the most by a Reds catcher since David Ross hit 19 in 2006.

RHP Mat Latos, who played his high school ball in South Florida, beat his hometown team, the Miami Marlins, on Friday. Latos (3-3) is now 3-0 in his career at Marlins Park. He allowed five hits, four walks and one run in seven innings. Latos began this season on the disabled list but has since made nine starts. Of those, six have been quality starts. Latos, 26, is already in his sixth MLB season and overcame offseason surgeries to his right elbow and left knee.