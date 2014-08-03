RHP Mike Leake will start Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins. Leake, 26, has already made five Opening Day rosters and he is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in two career appearances against the Marlins. The Marlins also have to watch out for Leake as a hitter. Since his MLB debut in 2010, his 63 hits are the most of any MLB pitcher. In two of the past four years, he has led National League pitchers in batting average (.333 and .295). A 2009 first-round pick out of Arizona State, Leake is 50-38 with a 3.91 ERA. However, he has been a better pitcher in the first half of a season. In the second half, he is just 18-16 with a 4.29 ERA.

CF Billy Hamilton went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Saturday against the Marlins. He started the day leading all National League rookies in RBIs, runs, hits, doubles, triples, steals, total bases and extra-base hits. His 42 steals are the most by a Reds player since Deion Sanders had 56 in 1997 and the most by a Reds rookie since Chris Sabo had 46 in 1988.

INF Jake Elmore was claimed off waivers from the Oakland A’s and sent to the Reds’ Triple-A team in Louisville. Elmore, 27, was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 34th round in 2008 and made his MLB debut in 2012, also with Arizona. He has since played all nine positions in the majors. The Reds are his fifth organization, a list that includes the Astros and White Sox.

RHP Homer Bailey took a no-decision on Saturday against the Marlins. He allowed three hits and three walks in seven innings, striking out five. He entered the game on a hot streak -- 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in his past five starts -- and kept it going. In his past six starts, he has lowered his ERA from 4.80 to 3.89.