FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 3, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Leake will start Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins. Leake, 26, has already made five Opening Day rosters and he is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in two career appearances against the Marlins. The Marlins also have to watch out for Leake as a hitter. Since his MLB debut in 2010, his 63 hits are the most of any MLB pitcher. In two of the past four years, he has led National League pitchers in batting average (.333 and .295). A 2009 first-round pick out of Arizona State, Leake is 50-38 with a 3.91 ERA. However, he has been a better pitcher in the first half of a season. In the second half, he is just 18-16 with a 4.29 ERA.

CF Billy Hamilton went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Saturday against the Marlins. He started the day leading all National League rookies in RBIs, runs, hits, doubles, triples, steals, total bases and extra-base hits. His 42 steals are the most by a Reds player since Deion Sanders had 56 in 1997 and the most by a Reds rookie since Chris Sabo had 46 in 1988.

INF Jake Elmore was claimed off waivers from the Oakland A’s and sent to the Reds’ Triple-A team in Louisville. Elmore, 27, was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 34th round in 2008 and made his MLB debut in 2012, also with Arizona. He has since played all nine positions in the majors. The Reds are his fifth organization, a list that includes the Astros and White Sox.

RHP Homer Bailey took a no-decision on Saturday against the Marlins. He allowed three hits and three walks in seven innings, striking out five. He entered the game on a hot streak -- 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in his past five starts -- and kept it going. In his past six starts, he has lowered his ERA from 4.80 to 3.89.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.